Gradual warming into the long weekend

High pressure moves in clearing clouds from north to south. It sticks around through the weekend keeping showers at bay and sunshine around. Temperatures will also get back to normal in the 60s. Then, a weakening front approaches Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop Monday afternoon.

Today: Becoming sunny and staying cool

>Highs: Near 50° north, low to mid-50s south

Saturday: Chilly morning followed by seasonal afternoon. Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-60s inland, cooler along the Great Lakes

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low 70s inland, 60s along the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few pop-up showers

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

