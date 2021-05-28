Gradual warming into the long weekend
High pressure moves in clearing clouds from north to south. It sticks around through the weekend keeping showers at bay and sunshine around. Temperatures will also get back to normal in the 60s. Then, a weakening front approaches Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop Monday afternoon.
Today: Becoming sunny and staying cool
>Highs: Near 50° north, low to mid-50s south
Saturday: Chilly morning followed by seasonal afternoon. Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-60s inland, cooler along the Great Lakes
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds
>Highs: Low 70s inland, 60s along the Great Lakes
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few pop-up showers
>Highs: Mainly 70s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.