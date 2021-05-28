Gladstone HS senior commits to NMU

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County high school student committed to run track for Northern Michigan University. Ahna Larson, a senior at Gladstone High School, signed her letter of intent Friday afternoon.

“I’m extremely excited, it’s honestly like a dream come true. I didn’t really thing this was going to happen. I’m just really thankful for everything - my coaches and my family,” said Larson.

Coaches say Ahna is one of the most hard-working young ladies they’ve met. Ahna says she never thought running track at NMU would be possible.

“It’s a well-deserved honor for Ahna. I’ve been coaching girls track for 26 years and she’s definitely one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had. Most talented and just, she’s earned everything she’s got,” said Jim Murtha, girls track coach for Gladstone High School.

“We coach for love of these kids and help them become not quality hurdlers, have them become quality people,” said Mick Maslowski, hurdles coach at Gladstone High School.

Ahna plans to study biology at NMU with intentions of becoming a physician’s assistant.

