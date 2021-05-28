Advertisement

Downstate lawyer fined, faces possible discipline after finger gesture

The Michigan Court of Appeals has fined an attorney $3,000 for raising his middle finger while an opposing lawyer was speaking during a virtual hearing.
Gavel and money graphic.
Gavel and money graphic.(file (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has fined an attorney $3,000 for raising his middle finger while an opposing lawyer was speaking during a virtual hearing.

The Detroit Free Press reports that James Heos also has been referred to the Attorney Grievance Commission for possible further discipline following the May 11 incident.

The 74-year-old Heos said Friday that he was making the gesture to his malfunctioning computer screen and that he had no idea the three judges or anyone else could see him. When questioned during the hearing, Heos claimed he was “pointing” at his computer screen.

The hearing was being held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos show 31-year-old Nicholas Reid Suardini. His body was found on May 26, 2021.
UPDATE: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office find missing man in woods
Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Car vs. Semi crash on M553 in Marquette County
Man injured after rear-ending semi on M-553 in Marquette County
FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
UPDATE: 1 dead after Marquette Township house fire

Latest News

Travel during Memorial Day Weekend
People feeling ‘safer’ to travel for holiday weekend amid vaccine distributions
Mount Shasta restaurant in Michigamme
Mount Shasta in Michigamme prepares for busy holiday weekend
Large numbers expected at some of the U.P.'s parks during Memorial Day Weekend
Large numbers expected at U.P. parks for Memorial Day Weekend
FILE. Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie.
President’s 2022 proposed budget includes $595M for US Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District
Photo of Kevin Levon Giles, of Detroit.
Information on possible victims sought following Detroit man’s arrest for sex trafficking