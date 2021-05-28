Downstate lawyer fined, faces possible discipline after finger gesture

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has fined an attorney $3,000 for raising his middle finger while an opposing lawyer was speaking during a virtual hearing.

The Detroit Free Press reports that James Heos also has been referred to the Attorney Grievance Commission for possible further discipline following the May 11 incident.

The 74-year-old Heos said Friday that he was making the gesture to his malfunctioning computer screen and that he had no idea the three judges or anyone else could see him. When questioned during the hearing, Heos claimed he was “pointing” at his computer screen.

The hearing was being held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions.

