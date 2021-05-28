Advertisement

Campers fill McLain State Park

The Keweenaw is about to see a huge wave of tourism.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The sun is out, and campers are filling sites at McLain State Park this Memorial Day Weekend.

“We are booked this weekend,” said Park Supervisor Louise Hunt. “I think we have a few of the non-reservable walk-in sites available. But I’m sure those will be gone by the end of today.”

For many, it’s a family affair passed on through the generations.

“Coming up here from Oshkosh Wisconsin,” said one camper at McLain. “It’s been many years since I’ve been able to get back up here. I camped up here as a kid.”

Now, with COVID restrictions easing more next week, campground staff say there’s a buzz of excitement in the air.

“It seems like everybody is in good spirits,” said Hunt. “I think with the last year and all the challenges that COVID has brought we definitely have a lot of people that are excited to be out [in nature.]”

As campers continue to visit heavily throughout the weekend, the park supervisor reminds people of a few park etiquittes.

Firstly, to be safe on trails and plan for emergencies that may arise.

Secondly, if you’re going swimming, make sure you heat up after because Lake Superior is still very cold.

And lastly - have fun.

