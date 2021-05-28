B Dogs BBQ in Champion opens for season

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - The smoke from campfires won’t be the only thing campers in Champion smell this Memorial Day weekend.

B Dogs BBQ opened for the season Friday. The food trailer is located at the entrance to Michigamme Shores Campground.

Five large smokers work 12 to 16 hours a day, smoking a variety of meats including ribs, chicken, and brisket.

Bob Vandevort opened B Dogs BBQ back in 2017 with his wife and daughter. He says Memorial Day weekend is among his busiest times of the year.

“We hope for more tourists and more people. It’s nice getting people from out of state, people coming back. So it’s been fun, the people you run into, old friends showing up, meeting new friends,” says Vandevort.

B Dogs BBQ will be open Memorial Day starting at 11:00 a.m. until everything is sold out.

The trailer is also open Thursday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.