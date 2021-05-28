1 week later, downtown Calumet fire investigation continues

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The cause of a major fire in downtown Calumet one week ago remains under investigation.

A total of 41 people lost their home in the fire on the 100 block of 5th Street, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said in an update released Thursday night.

Investigators emphasize that the remnants of the burnt structures on the block are not only dangerous but are private property.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Fire Marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone with tips or information about the fire can contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office in the following ways: 906-482-0055; Facebook or jsaaranen@houghtonsheriff.com.

Your tips or information can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.