Wildlife Rehabilitators share tips as fawn season comes to the U.P.

By Jerry Tudor
May. 27, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s fawn season for U.P. white-tailed deer. A Marquette County based wildlife rehab center has four fawns they’re working to nurse back to health and three of those came in just Wednesday.

For hikers or anyone who comes across a fawn or other mammal in possible distress, you should look for specific signs like dehydration, approaching humans, and calling out for help before you intervene.

“Sometimes our best intentions lead to wildlife getting orphaned, so if you stumble upon wildlife give a rehabilitator a call so that we can make sure we’re making the best choice for that wild baby,” said Director of Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Kayann Clarke.

Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation is the only state-licensed facility in Marquette County. Due to chronic wasting disease concerns they can not treat animals brought from outside Marquette County.

