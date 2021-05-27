Tom Baldini Soapbox Showcase highlights students passions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The third annual Tom Baldini Soapbox Showcase is ongoing for Marquette County Schools. The Soapbox Showcase started as a way to give Marquette County high school students a chance to raise their voices about issues affecting their lives and communities.

This year students submitted their speeches online to be viewed by their classmates and families. For teachers who organize the showcase, it helps send a positive message about today’s youth.

“A lot of people, I think, have the perception that students today are apathetic, and one of the things that we see over and over again with this they’re not apathetic. They’re just often uninvited to the conversation. So, the Tom Baldini Soapbox Showcase really provides this platform to allow students to get their message out there,” said Soapbox Showcase Organizer, Blythe Raikko.

The Tom Baldini Soapbox Showcase honors the legacy of the former Marquette educator and community leader who died in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.