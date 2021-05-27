Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. superintendents spoke virtually in a panel on Wednesday to discuss federal budgets and moving forward into the Summer and Fall school years.

K-12 districts across the state are looking at how they’ll use all three federal education stimulus packages, which resulted in $6.1 billion for Michigan school districts and charter schools.

In the U.P., administrators will focus on making up for the loss of learning, including virtual learning options after the pandemic.

Angie McArthur, Superintendent of the Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District said while in-person learning is still an option, 5 percent of their families want online learning options to continue.

“So that’s what we’re working on. Our hope is that the flexibility and the people with counting rules follow that otherwise there’s going to be some people who probably leave public education and that’s not what we want,” she said.

Marquette Area Public Schools Superintendent Bill Saunders said the district is looking to keep and rebuild online options for grades 6 through 12, but not grades K through 5.

“In those early ages it’s so important to learn reading and writing and we can deliver that better in that face-to-face arena versus an online arena,” Saunders said.

Both superintendents say their districts have spent most of the past academic year learning in-person, but there’s still some incomplete learning gains caused by closures.

“We need to figure out what those areas are and address those. I think we’re going to be look at really doing a lot of individualized instruction and really supporting the learner as the individual as opposed to the whole class,” said McArthur.

Meanwhile, Saunders said there’s still a critical need to support students social and emotional needs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.