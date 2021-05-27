Solving food insecurity in the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizations statewide are trying to put an end to food insecurity.

“As we all know, food insecurity is an incredibly complex issue. There’s issues regarding getting healthy food there’s distribution issues,” said Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie.

Which is why, for 2021 and 2022, the Superior Health Foundation is addressing food needs in the U.P. beginning with Thursday’s round table discussion.

“We’ll find out what’s working in the Upper Peninsula, where are the shortfalls, how can we work together, and really arrive at some viable solutions to address it,” LaJoie said.

Presentations came from state organizations like Feeding America West Michigan and local organizations like the Marquette Food Co-op and Partridge Creek Farms.

May Tsupros, Directors of Programs and Partnerships of Partridge Creek Farms, says her main goal Thursday was to discuss educating people, collaborating to end food insecurity and increasing access to healthy foods in the U.P.

“We are regionally set apart. So, we’re very vulnerable because of our geographic location. In addition to that, we import 93 percent of our food. So, getting that food here, really can be a challenge, so we really need to learn to grow it here,” Tsupros said.

And as for next steps after Thursday’s discussion?

“We will sit down with Grow & Lead, and we will determine what really are the issues and where can we put our funding and then our request for proposals will be developed from that,” LaJoie said.

Grants to fund these solutions will be awarded in October.

