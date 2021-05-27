Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday was the first day for the new Skandia Farmer’s Market. More than 30 vendors set up outside and inside the former site of the Sturgis Saloon off US-41.

The market manager says the idea for the market came from seeing small businesses struggle during the pandemic. They say having a market on the outskirts of town is something vendors and customers have been looking for.

“It’s about the community showing up for each other and people are willing to come to the farmer and that’s the thing, I always kind of say like Skandia is the backyard garden of Marquette,” said Market Manager, Jessica Pickett.

The Skandia Farmer’s Market will continue Wednesday’s from 4-7 p.m. now until October.

