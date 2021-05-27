Advertisement

`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday.

Police said Clark, 32, was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Clark was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a Chicago Police Department crash report.

Authorities say emergency responders found Clark partially under the car. Clark was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but didn’t give additional information.

After starring in “School of Rock” with Black, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess & The Intentions, which made its debut performance Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

In an Instagram post, Black called Clark’s death devastating and that he was heartbroken that it came too soon.

“Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community,” Black wrote.

In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Clark a “big-hearted, warm human.” She said Clark frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows at Second City.

