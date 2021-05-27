Advertisement

Negaunee VFW places flags at veteran tombstones for Memorial Day

Every veteran grave was given in a flag in the Negaunee City Cemetery.
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Memorial Day nears, local veterans and their families are making sure to honor those who gave their lives.

Veterans and members of the VFW Negaunee Post and VFW Auxiliary placed flags at all veteran tombstones in the Negaunee cemetery Thursday.

The group started at 8:30 a.m. and worked most of the morning. Around 1600 flags were put out.

Tom Stanaway, the VFW Post Trustee, estimates about 900 veterans of foreign wars rest in the Negaunee cemetery.

He says flags are placed before Memorial Day for the families to see as they visit their loved ones over the holiday.

“It’s the fact that that somebody’s still recognizes the person that served their country is still looked after even when they pass away,” says Stanaway.

A Memorial Day service will take place Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the cemetery, following the Negaunee parade.

