MSP Gladstone Post receives Outstanding Traffic Safety Award

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Gladstone Post has received an award from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission (GTSAC) for its Horse-Drawn Carriage Safety Program.

When six Amish families moved to rural Delta County in 2019, they met with officials to talk about their safety while traveling to and from town.

Traffic signs were put up around Gladstone and Escanaba, press releases were sent out, and safe zones were set at local businesses.

According to Michigan State Police, zero accidents or injuries have occurred with the Amish or their horses.

An MSP Lieutenant attended the GTSAC virtual award ceremony Thursday to accept the award.

“It’s been great, it’s been unique seeing them traveling through the area in the Delta County area every day; through downtown Gladstone and downtown Escanaba,” says First Lieutenant Cunningham.

The Gladstone Post will receive a plaque from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission.

