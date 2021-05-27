Advertisement

More Sunshine and a Little Warmer Friday

Clouds Will Linger Longest Over Southern Portions
By Karl Bohnak
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Friday: Mostly sunny north, gradual clearing south

Highs: 40s along Lake Superior, 50s to near 60 elsewhere

Saturday: A frosty start, then sunny and warmer

Highs: 60s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Sunday: Sunshine with some increase in cloudiness, chance of showers at night over western portions

Highs: 60s to near 70

Monday: Partly cloudy, chance of some showers, with the best chance western portions

Highs: mainly 60s

Plan on temperatures close to early June averages early next week.  The dry conditions will persist as no significant rainfall is expected.

