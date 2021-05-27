More Sunshine and a Little Warmer Friday
Clouds Will Linger Longest Over Southern Portions
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Friday: Mostly sunny north, gradual clearing south
Highs: 40s along Lake Superior, 50s to near 60 elsewhere
Saturday: A frosty start, then sunny and warmer
Highs: 60s, coolest near the Great Lakes
Sunday: Sunshine with some increase in cloudiness, chance of showers at night over western portions
Highs: 60s to near 70
Monday: Partly cloudy, chance of some showers, with the best chance western portions
Highs: mainly 60s
Plan on temperatures close to early June averages early next week. The dry conditions will persist as no significant rainfall is expected.
