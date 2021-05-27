Michigan Tech to host 2023 US Cross Country Ski Championships

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships are coming back to Upper Michigan in less than two years.

Michigan Tech’s Nordic Ski Team says the college has officially secured the bid to host the 2023 U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships.

“Thank you to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard organization and its constituents who afforded the opportunity to bring this National Championship event back to Michigan Tech!” the Nordic Ski Team said in a Facebook post.

Calvin Larson, Michigan Tech Assistant Athletic Director, says the university hosted in 2007, 2015, 2016, and in January 2020. The championships were supposed to be in Houghton again this past January, but there were canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

TV6 will be following up with Michigan Tech on the announcement.

