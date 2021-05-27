Advertisement

Michigan DNR: Temporary closure of parking area set for Little Presque Isle in Marquette County

The closure will affect bike, vehicle and foot traffic for safety concerns.
Trails will be drained, parking will be expanded, and the DNR will add signage throughout the...
Trails will be drained, parking will be expanded, and the DNR will add signage throughout the area.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A parking area at a popular recreation site in Marquette County will be closed for about 1 month for repairs.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the entrance to the Harlow Lake Pathway and parking area, located west of Wetmore Landing off Beagle Club Road, at Little Presque Isle will be closed for one month beginning June 1 for facility improvements.

The closure will affect bike, vehicle and foot traffic for safety concerns.

An alternative parking area to access the trail is located at the Wetmore Pond parking lot, south of the closed parking area.

The construction work to combine entrances and expand the parking area will be completed by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division crews, in cooperation with the Marquette County Road Commission.

Funding for the project is part of $300,000 provided under a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant.

Little Presque Isle is a popular recreation area located about 7 miles north of Marquette, along both sides of Marquette County Road 550. The area features mountain biking, birdwatching, cabins, hiking, fishing, forests and scenic vistas along Lake Superior and Harlow Lake.

For the latest updates on DNR trail and other facility closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

A Michigan DNR map of the affected area is below.

The entrance to the Harlow Lake Pathway and parking area, located west of Wetmore Landing off...
The entrance to the Harlow Lake Pathway and parking area, located west of Wetmore Landing off Beagle Club Road, at Little Presque Isle will be closed for one month beginning June 1 for facility improvements.(Michigan DNR/WLUC)

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos show 31-year-old Nicholas Reid Suardini. His body was found on May 26, 2021.
UPDATE: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office find missing man in woods
Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tina Marinelli, 59, of Iron Mountain, matched the five white balls – 40-53-60-68-69 – in the...
Iron Mountain woman wins $1M Powerball prize
Car vs. Semi crash on M553 in Marquette County
Man injured in car versus semi crash on M-553 in Marquette County

Latest News

MSP Gladstone Post receives Outstanding Traffic Safety Award
MSP Gladstone Post receives Outstanding Traffic Safety Award
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run
Marquette Rotary Club holds 28th annual golf fundraiser
Marquette Rotary Club holds 28th annual golf fundraiser
Come run at the KML this weekend.
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run
The Keweenaw Adventure Club is looking forward to a busy summer this year.
Copper Harbor Trails open for Memorial Day Weekend