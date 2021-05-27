Michigan DNR: Temporary closure of parking area set for Little Presque Isle in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A parking area at a popular recreation site in Marquette County will be closed for about 1 month for repairs.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the entrance to the Harlow Lake Pathway and parking area, located west of Wetmore Landing off Beagle Club Road, at Little Presque Isle will be closed for one month beginning June 1 for facility improvements.

The closure will affect bike, vehicle and foot traffic for safety concerns.

An alternative parking area to access the trail is located at the Wetmore Pond parking lot, south of the closed parking area.

The construction work to combine entrances and expand the parking area will be completed by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division crews, in cooperation with the Marquette County Road Commission.

Funding for the project is part of $300,000 provided under a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant.

Little Presque Isle is a popular recreation area located about 7 miles north of Marquette, along both sides of Marquette County Road 550. The area features mountain biking, birdwatching, cabins, hiking, fishing, forests and scenic vistas along Lake Superior and Harlow Lake.

For the latest updates on DNR trail and other facility closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

A Michigan DNR map of the affected area is below.

