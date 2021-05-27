Advertisement

Marquette Rotary Club holds 28th annual golf fundraiser

By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Rotary Club’s 28th annual golf fundraiser is in full swing.

Nearly 150 golfers came out to Marquette Golf Club on Thursday to support the Rotary Club.

The annual event is the club’s main fundraiser and money raised by it will be given to local organizations in need.

The Rotary Club said it’s hoping to raise between $40,000 and $50,000 at the event.

“We’re really thrilled with the turnout. The weather obviously is cold, but Upper Peninsula golfers are a hearty group and we’ve got a lot of loyal people to not only our club, but this golf course and they’re very generous,” said 28th Annual Rotary Golf Fundraiser Co-Chairman Jon Christianson.

The event is followed with a reception, award ceremony, and raffles.

