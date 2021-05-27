Advertisement

Marquette County man runs 60K, raises $6,000 for new Beacon House

By Mary Houle
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a personal challenge turned into a huge fundraiser for the new Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House in Marquette.

60-year-old Dale Moilanen ran a 60K Thursday, that’s 37 miles, starting at 4:00 a.m. and ending around Noon. His course took him around Big Shag Lake in Gwinn about seven times.

Dale’s goal was to raise $600 for the Beacon House by asking friends to all donate $60 for his 60K. He ended up raising 10 times that amount--close to $6,000.

A celebratory lunch and bucket raffle was held at the UP North Lodge in Gwinn after his run.

“We have to get it built, that’s the bottom line,” says Moilanen. “There’s such a need and until its built, we can’t meet the need. So we’re just looking for everyone’s help to get it done, and this is my little part to help do that.”

The new Beacon House is expected to open this Christmas.

