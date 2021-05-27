Advertisement

Man injured in car versus semi crash on M-553 in Marquette County

The driver of the car was taken to UPHS Marquette for injuries that are not life threatening. A dog that was inside the car died.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: May 27, 8:20 p.m. - According to the Marquette County Sherriff’s Office, a 72-year-old Gwinn man was cited for careless driving when he crashed his 2018 Ford Fiesta into the back of a semi-truck which was stopped on M-553, waiting to turn left on Kelly Johnson Memorial Drive.

The driver of the Fiesta was taken to UPHS-Marquette. He suffered a broken wrist, a broken collar bone and other minor injuries.

His car was totaled. A dog inside the car also died in the crash.

A 43 year-old Gwinn man driving the semi was uninjured.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash between a car and a semi-truck slowed traffic in Marquette County Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. on M-553 near Kelly Johnson Memorial Drive. A car crashed into the back of a semi that was southbound turning left onto Kelly Johnson Memorial Drive.

An officer on the scene tells us the driver of the car was taken to UP Health System Marquette for injuries that are not life threatening. He also says a dog that was inside the car died. No one inside the semi was injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos show 31-year-old Nicholas Reid Suardini. His body was found on May 26, 2021.
UPDATE: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office find missing man in woods
Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tina Marinelli, 59, of Iron Mountain, matched the five white balls – 40-53-60-68-69 – in the...
Iron Mountain woman wins $1M Powerball prize

Latest News

MSP Gladstone Post receives Outstanding Traffic Safety Award
MSP Gladstone Post receives Outstanding Traffic Safety Award
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run
Marquette Rotary Club holds 28th annual golf fundraiser
Marquette Rotary Club holds 28th annual golf fundraiser
Come run at the KML this weekend.
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run
The Keweenaw Adventure Club is looking forward to a busy summer this year.
Copper Harbor Trails open for Memorial Day Weekend