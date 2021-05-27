Man injured in car versus semi crash on M-553 in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: May 27, 8:20 p.m. - According to the Marquette County Sherriff’s Office, a 72-year-old Gwinn man was cited for careless driving when he crashed his 2018 Ford Fiesta into the back of a semi-truck which was stopped on M-553, waiting to turn left on Kelly Johnson Memorial Drive.

The driver of the Fiesta was taken to UPHS-Marquette. He suffered a broken wrist, a broken collar bone and other minor injuries.

His car was totaled. A dog inside the car also died in the crash.

A 43 year-old Gwinn man driving the semi was uninjured.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash between a car and a semi-truck slowed traffic in Marquette County Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. on M-553 near Kelly Johnson Memorial Drive. A car crashed into the back of a semi that was southbound turning left onto Kelly Johnson Memorial Drive.

An officer on the scene tells us the driver of the car was taken to UP Health System Marquette for injuries that are not life threatening. He also says a dog that was inside the car died. No one inside the semi was injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but crash investigation is ongoing.

