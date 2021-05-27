Iron Mountain woman wins $1M Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain woman is wondering if she’s living a dream after winning a $1 million prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Tina Marinelli, 59, matched the five white balls - 40-53-60-68-69- (shown in the B-Line above) in the Jan. 20 drawing to win a $1 million prize. She bought her winning ticket at the Vulcan A-Mart Party Store, located at W4710 U.S. Highway 2 in Vulcan.

“I decided to play on a whim,” said Marinelli. “The next day I checked my ticket and found out I was a big winner. It all seems like a dream and I keep waiting to wake up!”

Marinelli visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She plans to invest her winnings for her retirement.

“I’ve had a blessed life and this won’t change that, but it will make me more comfortable,” Marinelli said.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

More than 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2020 fiscal year, the Lottery provided nearly $1.18 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its sixth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $24.5 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com .

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.