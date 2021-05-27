Advertisement

Final design selected for basketball court mural at Hurley Park in Marquette

The design titled "Fast Break" for the basketball courts
The design titled "Fast Break" for the basketball courts(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The design is set for an upcoming mural on the basketball courts at Hurley Park in south Marquette. The piece, titled “Fast Break” is the work of two Detroit based artists, Ivan Montoya and Joey Salamon.

The mural is part of a plan to resurface the court and install new playground equipment at the park. For the city’s Public Art Commission, it’s about making the park vibrant.

“Public art adds so much to a community and I think the idea is also to see art in unexpected places and that art can be a part of capital projects so, if you’re going to put a new basketball court in you can put a mural in or some kind of aesthetic design to go along with it,” said Tiina Morin, City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture.

The artists will be up in Marquette this August to complete the work on the courts. During their time here they’ll be available to the public to answer any questions about their art.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Copper World is open for business and is glad to be Calumet strong.
Business connects with community after fire
Masking in Michigan.
Should fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in case unvaccinated people aren’t?
The agreement being finalized.
Finlandia and NMU sign academic partnership

Latest News

Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning