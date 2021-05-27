Final design selected for basketball court mural at Hurley Park in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The design is set for an upcoming mural on the basketball courts at Hurley Park in south Marquette. The piece, titled “Fast Break” is the work of two Detroit based artists, Ivan Montoya and Joey Salamon.

The mural is part of a plan to resurface the court and install new playground equipment at the park. For the city’s Public Art Commission, it’s about making the park vibrant.

“Public art adds so much to a community and I think the idea is also to see art in unexpected places and that art can be a part of capital projects so, if you’re going to put a new basketball court in you can put a mural in or some kind of aesthetic design to go along with it,” said Tiina Morin, City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture.

The artists will be up in Marquette this August to complete the work on the courts. During their time here they’ll be available to the public to answer any questions about their art.

