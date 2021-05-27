Elmer’s celebrates 2021 graduates

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba celebrated 2021 high school graduates today with a special walk around the store.

Elmer’s employees who also graduated high school dressed in regalia and marched through the store to “Pomp and Circumstance.” At the end, each graduate received a cake with their name on it and enjoyed a lunch in the back room.

“I just want to say “thank you” to the Dagenais family for the scholarship [Wednesday] night and the opportunity to work here throughout high school, working around my schedule and everything,” said Nicholas Carlson, a senior at Escanaba High School and an employee at Elmer’s County Market.

Elmer’s says several of the graduates started working at the store at the beginning of the pandemic. Graduating seniors are from Escanaba, Gladstone and Bark River schools.

