Copper Mountain Conference announces top Track & Field athletes

Ontonagon Girls, Dollar Bay Boys named Teams of the Year
(WLUC)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) -

Girls Awards

MVP: Kyra Sipe, L’Anse

Sprinter: Lilly McIntyre, Ontonagon

Distance Runner: Gwen Kangas, Chassell

Elise Besonen, Ewen-Trout Creek

Jumper: Nicole Lukkari, Ontonagon

Thrower: Lean McCracken, Republic-Michigamme

Jaylyne Lindemann, Baraga

Coach of the Year Brain Amos/Julie Roe Ontonagon

Team of the Year - Ontonagon Gladiators

Boys Awards

MVP: Johnny Norland, Dollar Bay

Sprinter: Isaac Lawrence, Republic-Michigamme

Distance Runner: Jonah Nordine, Ewen-Trout Creek

Jumper: Connor LeClaire, Dollar Bay

Thrower: Jaden Borseth, Ewen

Christian Brown, Baraga

Coach of the Year Ben Tampas, Dollar Bay

Team of the Year - Dollar Bay Blue Bolts

