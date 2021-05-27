Copper Mountain Conference announces top Track & Field athletes
Ontonagon Girls, Dollar Bay Boys named Teams of the Year
Girls Awards
MVP: Kyra Sipe, L’Anse
Sprinter: Lilly McIntyre, Ontonagon
Distance Runner: Gwen Kangas, Chassell
Elise Besonen, Ewen-Trout Creek
Jumper: Nicole Lukkari, Ontonagon
Thrower: Lean McCracken, Republic-Michigamme
Jaylyne Lindemann, Baraga
Coach of the Year Brain Amos/Julie Roe Ontonagon
Team of the Year - Ontonagon Gladiators
Boys Awards
MVP: Johnny Norland, Dollar Bay
Sprinter: Isaac Lawrence, Republic-Michigamme
Distance Runner: Jonah Nordine, Ewen-Trout Creek
Jumper: Connor LeClaire, Dollar Bay
Thrower: Jaden Borseth, Ewen
Christian Brown, Baraga
Coach of the Year Ben Tampas, Dollar Bay
Team of the Year - Dollar Bay Blue Bolts
