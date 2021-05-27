Copper Harbor Trails open for Memorial Day Weekend

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Harbor Trails are open now as Memorial Day Weekend approaches.

“It’s been a couple of busy weeks here at the Copper Harbor Trails Club getting all of our trails ready to go, opening things up,” said Copper Harbor Trails Club Executive Director Nathan Miller.

Also in Copper Harbor is the Keweenaw Adventure Company, which rents out biking equipment as well as kayaks.

“We really are pushing the family-friendly aspect,” said Sam Raymond, Keweenaw Adventure Company owner. “We have more kids bikes than ever this year.”

Raymond also said the trails are family-friendly too.

“There’s been over the last few years some recent developments of easy-rated family trails in the area as well,” said Raymond.

For the more thrill-seeking riders, Miller said there are trails for them too.

“Stuff with big jumps, big drops, lots of excitement on those trails,” said Miller. “So there’s something for everybody up in Copper Harbor.”

In fact, there are about 40 miles of single-track trails ready for riding. Even as far in the woods as Brockway Mountain.

And starting this weekend, there will be group rides with various partners of the Copper Harbor Trails Club.

“It’s going to be a little cool this weekend as far as getting out on the water,” said Raymond. “But it’s not too early to start making plans for early in the summer. Reservations are shaping up nicely. We do suggest people book in advance to guarantee availability.”

