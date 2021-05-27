Advertisement

Copper Harbor Trails open for Memorial Day Weekend

Group bike rides and wilderness adventures are just days away in the Keweenaw.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Harbor Trails are open now as Memorial Day Weekend approaches.

“It’s been a couple of busy weeks here at the Copper Harbor Trails Club getting all of our trails ready to go, opening things up,” said Copper Harbor Trails Club Executive Director Nathan Miller.

Also in Copper Harbor is the Keweenaw Adventure Company, which rents out biking equipment as well as kayaks.

“We really are pushing the family-friendly aspect,” said Sam Raymond, Keweenaw Adventure Company owner. “We have more kids bikes than ever this year.”

Raymond also said the trails are family-friendly too.

“There’s been over the last few years some recent developments of easy-rated family trails in the area as well,” said Raymond.

For the more thrill-seeking riders, Miller said there are trails for them too.

“Stuff with big jumps, big drops, lots of excitement on those trails,” said Miller. “So there’s something for everybody up in Copper Harbor.”

In fact, there are about 40 miles of single-track trails ready for riding. Even as far in the woods as Brockway Mountain.

And starting this weekend, there will be group rides with various partners of the Copper Harbor Trails Club.

“It’s going to be a little cool this weekend as far as getting out on the water,” said Raymond. “But it’s not too early to start making plans for early in the summer. Reservations are shaping up nicely. We do suggest people book in advance to guarantee availability.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos show 31-year-old Nicholas Reid Suardini. His body was found on May 26, 2021.
UPDATE: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office find missing man in woods
Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tina Marinelli, 59, of Iron Mountain, matched the five white balls – 40-53-60-68-69 – in the...
Iron Mountain woman wins $1M Powerball prize
Car vs. Semi crash on M553 in Marquette County
Man injured in car versus semi crash on M-553 in Marquette County

Latest News

MSP Gladstone Post receives Outstanding Traffic Safety Award
MSP Gladstone Post receives Outstanding Traffic Safety Award
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run
Marquette Rotary Club holds 28th annual golf fundraiser
Marquette Rotary Club holds 28th annual golf fundraiser
Come run at the KML this weekend.
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run