Contrast Coffee in Ironwood reopens will full food menu

After being closed for two months for remodeling, the owner is excited to welcome the community back inside.
By Lily Simmons
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic County staple is reopening its doors, now with even more options for customers.

Contrast Coffee in Ironwood has been shut down for two months for remodeling. During that time, a full food menu was implemented. Staff were also trained to make each item.

Owner Adam Holroyd says Contrast Coffee has become an anchor business in downtown Ironwood. He’s excited to finally welcome the public back inside.

“For us, coffee is community,” said Holroyd. “That’s what it’s all about. We provide that gathering space for people to come in, have their meetings, do their work, and just have coffee with anybody they want to.”

Contrast Coffee held a soft reopening on May 27, with free food and drinks for city officials, teachers, and first responders. A public grand reopening will take place on May 28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

