Cliff’s Shaft Mine Museum gets head start to summer season

The museum has been closed to the public since September of 2019
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A museum in Ishpeming is opening its doors tomorrow for the first time in a year and a half.

The Cliff’s Shaft Mine Museum has been closed to the public since the end of its 2019 tourist season.

Traditionally the museum opens in June, but this year it is getting an early start because of the anticipation of Memorial Day tourists.

The museum’s executive director has high hopes that the non-profit and surrounding businesses can work together this summer to make up for lost time.

“We’re hoping that other businesses in the area are pushing tourism towards us, as we push tourists towards all the other local businesses when they’re asking what to have for lunch, or a place to get a drink, or some place to go shopping.” says Craig Ilmonen.

The Cliff’s Shaft Mine Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 4 pm.

Guests can walk through the above-ground museum alone, or take a 1-hour-long guided tour through the museum and underground tunnel.

