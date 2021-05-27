Advertisement

Chilly stretch continues

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
A frosty morning for some as temperatures dropped to the 30s overnight. Today as an area of low-pressure tracks south of us clouds will increase from south to north. Temperatures will remain below normal in the 50s today through tomorrow. Highs pressure moves in tomorrow into Saturday clearing out clouds. By the weekend the setup pushes the cool air out and temps gradually get back to normal. Memorial Day will be warmer with some chances for a few showers.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and staying chilly

>Highs: Low 40s north, mid-40s to low 50s south

Friday: Clouds decreasing and continued cool

>Highs: Low 50s north, upper 50s south

Saturday: A chilly morning. Then, mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer with some afternoon scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer with a chance of showers

>Highs: Mainly 70s

