Camp 911 coming to Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Camp 911 Delta County is coming to Escanaba this summer at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

“At Camp 911, information is going to be presented to the campers about EMS, emergency services, emergency nursing and public safety,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, membership manager for AirMedCare Network and Guardian Flight.

It’s a free, two-day camp August 3-4 for youth going into or coming out of sixth grade.

“This camp is actually modeled after another camp that’s been going on for 20 years if not longer up at the Copper Country and we’re so glad they actually gave us some guidance on how to put together Camp 911 Delta County,” said Bartel-Petrin.

It’s the first time Camp 911 will be in Delta County and is limited to 80 students this year. Registration opens June first.

Campers will learn all about preventing and caring for injuries as well as EMS careers.

“Any or all of those things make us community a better place and things to the vision of this Camp 911, we’re really excited to be involved and help bringing it to life here in Delta County,” said Joanna Wilbee-Amis, Community Relations Coordinator for OSF St. Francis Hospital.

OSF says it’s proud to be a part of the camp because of the impact it will have on the youth in our community.

“Things that they can take home and not just share with her friends but with their families in the community,” said Wilbee-Amis.

If you would like to register your child for the camp or learn more, click here.

