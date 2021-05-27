American Red Cross assisting those displaced by Calumet fire

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - In the historic district of Calumet, 5th Street is currently open to the public. One of the first things drivers see is piles of burnt rubble that stretch at least half a block.

Friday marks exactly one week since a 12-alarm fire ripped through three buildings of the street’s 100 block, leaving nearly 40 people displaced with ten households currently staying at the AmericInn just down the road.

“That’s people’s livelihood, people’s homes, their possessions, and their memories,” said Wendy Savage, the executive director for the North Central Chapter of the American Red Cross. “It’s a big impact.”

The American Red Cross is currently assisting eleven affected households, who Savage says are trying to move forward while dealing with the stress.

“There’s still the emotional piece of it, still processing that, and talking to your children about what’s going to happen,” she said. “They don’t have all the answers that they’d like to have.”

Since last weekend, the Red Cross has partnered with the Copper Country’s Salvation Army to make sure households have the necessary resources.

“They have a package of resources, including some housing, that they can provide to folks,” Savage explained. “We’ll help them get through that process if there are applications that they need help with.”

Right now, The Salvation Army has hundreds of donations in food, clothing, and bedding. Savage says the public can still help.

“They can make a financial donation, if they can do that,” she stated. “We’re still looking for toys to be donated and toiletry items.”

Savage says her Red Cross chapter and The Salvation Army will have a joint dinner meeting with most of the displaced families tomorrow evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

