$9.9 million construction project underway on US-2 in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A major construction project is slowing down traffic in Gogebic County.

The two-year project to rebuild 2.7 miles of US-2 is underway in Bessemer.

“This project is combining some needed roadwork, along with some sewer improvements,” said Dan Weingarten, communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation. “For a portion of US-2, we’re going to be taking what’s currently two lanes in each direction and turning it into one lane in each direction, with a center left turn lane.”

Weingarten says it’s a $9.9 million undertaking. $1.8 million for the sewer work is being funded by the City of Bessemer, as well as a rural development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“These kinds of projects are good to bond together, because when they’re replacing the utilities that run under the highway, they can do that while we have the pavement removed,” Weingarten explained.

Traffic is currently alternating in one lane on the east end of Bessemer, maintained by temporary traffic signals.

The project began May 17. According to Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio, the Michigan State Police have already received reports of incidents in the construction zone. He says officers are responding.

“We’re going to be out in extra patrols looking for people that are aggressive, speeding through these things, maybe not wearing their seatbelts,” said Giznnunzio. “We’re going to be ticketing drivers in that area.”

The lieutenant recommends leaving earlier than you usually would to reach your destination if you have to drive through the construction.

“Give yourself some extra time, knowing that it might take 10 - 20 minutes to get through that zone where in the past it didn’t.”

The entire project will be completed in October of 2022.

