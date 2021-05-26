Advertisement

U.P. Construction company designs, donates roof for student-built gazebo

Dan Perkins Construction donated a new copper roof for the gazebo.
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A newly finished structure sits in the Ishpeming Hematite Art Park, a product of student talent and community donation.

Dan Perkins Construction donated a new copper roof for the Art Parks’ newest piece: a student built gazebo.

Ishpeming High School’s construction trade class spent the last couple of months building the gazebo.

The roof matches the 100-year-old copper roof on the Ishpeming High School across from the art park.

Dan Perkins says it’s important to encourage students that are interested in the trades.

“It’s just very exciting to me to see these kids actively pursuing the trades. I think that there’s a new interest in it,” says Perkins. “There are excellent careers out there for these kids moving into the trades. And we fully support that, we want to work with these kids on a regular basis.”

Perkins says he looks forward to working with the students on more projects in the future.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Copper World is open for business and is glad to be Calumet strong.
Business connects with community after fire
Masking in Michigan.
Should fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in case unvaccinated people aren’t?
The agreement being finalized.
Finlandia and NMU sign academic partnership

Latest News

Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning