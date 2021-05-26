U.P. Construction company designs, donates roof for student-built gazebo

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A newly finished structure sits in the Ishpeming Hematite Art Park, a product of student talent and community donation.

Dan Perkins Construction donated a new copper roof for the Art Parks’ newest piece: a student built gazebo.

Ishpeming High School’s construction trade class spent the last couple of months building the gazebo.

The roof matches the 100-year-old copper roof on the Ishpeming High School across from the art park.

Dan Perkins says it’s important to encourage students that are interested in the trades.

“It’s just very exciting to me to see these kids actively pursuing the trades. I think that there’s a new interest in it,” says Perkins. “There are excellent careers out there for these kids moving into the trades. And we fully support that, we want to work with these kids on a regular basis.”

Perkins says he looks forward to working with the students on more projects in the future.

