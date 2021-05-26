Advertisement

Two Finlandia Baseball Players earn conference honors

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Joe Galindo and senior Nik Geiser have earned honors from the WIAC (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference).  Baseball members are Finlandia, UW-La Crosse, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater.

Galindo, who earned All-WIAC honorable mention, had seven doubles and four home runs, scored 14 runs, drove in 14 runs, had a slugging percentage of .480 and batted .294.  He tied the school record for hits in a game with four vs. UW-Stevens Point (Apr. 10).  Galindo tied for fourth in single-season home runs.

Geiser was named to the All-Sportsmanship team.  That team is composed of individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.

Geiser was set to graduate in 2020 and decided to come back for the extra year after Covid hit.  He wrapped up a record breaking career setting the school career marks for games played (124) and putouts (539) and finished fifth in at-bats (323).

