Thunderstorms dissipating overnight, then getting cooler & breezy Wednesday

A frontal system pushes into the Eastern U.P. Tuesday night, producing scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms -- with potential hazards in the form of gusty winds over 40 mph, small hail and locally heavy rainfall. The front exits the Upper Peninsula early morning Wednesday.

A cold, drier airmass replaces the warm and humid air from the exiting system, bringing gusty northwest winds to the region Wednesday and resulting in below average temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures gradually trend toward seasonal levels into the weekend, with rain chances increasing Monday, Memorial Day.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, cool and breezy with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 60s (overnight), temps fall to upper 40s north and 50s south by the afternoon

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers south

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers west

>Highs: 60s

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy

>Highs: 70

