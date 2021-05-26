Should fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in case unvaccinated people aren’t?

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - New state guidelines has created confusion for some about when they should wear a mask.

The current state epidemic order says vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors in most situations. Unvaccinated people are generally not mandated to wear masks outdoors, but are required to wear them indoors.

However, there is no way for stores to tell who is and isn’t vaccinated.

So should fully vaccinated people be wearing a mask indoors in case unvaccinated people aren’t?

The Marquette County and LMAS health department say ultimately, it’s a personal choice, and vaccines are effective.

“The odds of a vaccinated person getting COVID again, the odds are with you,” said Dr. Bob Lorinser, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director. “It’s very low.”

“Overall, I feel like those of us who are fully vaccinated, we are in a pretty good spot,” said Kerry Ott, LMAS District Health Department Public Information Officer.

Health departments say you should consider your risk factors.

“Some folks with underlying health conditions, that I’ve talked with this week, they are more concerned about that and I can understand that,” said Ott.

Dr. Lorinser said, “Where is your risk? How old are you? What are your chances, if you do get COVID, of being hospitalized or dying?”

Dr. Lorinser says people who aren’t vaccinated are at a higher risk.

“I am personally not worried about being around them that much,” said Lorinser. “I am vaccinated. They are the ones that are taking the risk.”

“If you are not vaccinated, own up to that and wear your mask,” said Ott. “Don’t put other people at risk.”

The LMAS health department has seen an increase of people not following state guidelines.

“Just because it feels like, ‘wow, we are getting back to normal’, that doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still here,” said Ott.

Under the governor’s current plan, most COVID restrictions are expected to end on July 1.

