Retired Marquette County judge appointed to Michigan Appellate Defender Commission

FILE. Retired Judge Thomas L. Solka.
FILE. Retired Judge Thomas L. Solka.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of a retired U.P. judge to serve on the Michigan Appellate Defender Commission.

Thomas L. Solka, of Marquette, is a retired judge with the 25th Circuit Court in Marquette County.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wyoming College of Law.

Judge Solka is appointed to represent a member recommended by the Michigan Judges Association for a term commencing May 26, 2021 and expiring May 24, 2025. He succeeds the late Judge William Caprathe.

The Michigan Appellate Defender Commission is responsible for the development of a system of indigent appellate defense services which shall include services provided by the office of the state appellate defender and locally appointed private counsel. T

he Commission will be responsible for the development of minimum standards to which all indigent criminal defense appellate services shall conform and will compile and keep current a statewide roster of attorneys eligible for and willing to accept appointment by an appropriate court to serve as criminal appellate defense counsel for indigents.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

