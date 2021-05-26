Advertisement

NMU Faculty Art Show at Bonifas Art Center

The show is open through July 1.
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Faculty Show is now open at the Bonifas Art Center in Escanaba. Statement pieces, painted plates and carboard furniture are just samples of what you’ll find at the art show.

“We have everything from digital media to print making two paintings to ceramics to 3-D printing, all sorts of different mediums,” said Kate Oman, gallery coordinator at the Bonifas Art Center.

The NMU Faculty Show is new at the Bonifas this year.

“We’re excited because normally the show takes place about the DeVos Art Museum in Marquette. It’s a biannual show for the faculty members there of the Northern Michigan Art and Design Program,” said Oman.

The Bonifas normally hosts a “No B.S. or B.F.A. Yet” show for NMU students but because of COVID restrictions at NMU, the Bonifas decided to not hold that show.

“We felt it wouldn’t do the students justice for what the show was trying to achieve,” said Oman.

At that time, the NMU Faculty Show was already at the DeVos Art Museum but no one could view it. The Bonifas brought it to Escanaba from May 20 through July first.

“We’re hoping that people that are college-bound looking for a place to go for school will consider Northern by coming here and looking at the artwork, seeing what the professors have to teach,” said Oman.

Everyone is welcome to view the artwork for free at the Bonifas Art Center.

“I can’t really some up in one sentence what it is. You just got to see it yourself,” said Oman.

