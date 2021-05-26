Michigan Tech announces 2021 Women’s Soccer Schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Head Coach Turk Ozturk and the Michigan Tech soccer program are pleased to announce a full slate of games for the 2021-22 season. The Huskies, fresh off a successful spring, return to the field in this fall with two exhibitions, four non-conference Minnesota based opponents, and 14 contests against familiar foes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

August 21 marks the first of two exhibition contests against Finlandia University. The Lions compete in NCAA Division III. After taking on Finlandia in Hancock on August 28, the Huskies begin non-conference play when they host University of Minnesota Duluth on September 2 and St. Cloud State on September 4 at Kearly Stadium. Tech faced both teams on the road in 2019, with the Huskies drawing 0-0 against St. Cloud State and winning 3-2 over UMD in double overtime.

Michigan Tech wraps up non-conference action with a trip to Minnesota on September 10 and September 12, where they will see Bemidji State University of University of Minnesota Crookston.

The GLIAC calendar kicks off on September 17 when the Huskies welcome Davenport University. Last year, MTU downed the Panthers 1-0 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A rematch against defending conference champion Grand Valley State is scheduled for September 19 in Houghton. In the spring, Tech tied the Lakers 2-2 during the regular season but fell 6-3 in the GLIAC quarterfinals on April 27.

The Huskies travel to University Center to play Saginaw Valley State on September 26, then return to Kearly Stadium for Purdue Northwest October 1 and rival Northern Michigan October 3. The Huskies face Ferris State on the road October 8, then is home to play Wisconsin-Parkside October 10. The longest road swing of the season is three games, which includes Northwood (October 15), Davenport (October 17), and Grand Valley State (October 22).

Tech rematches Ferris State and Saginaw Valley State in the copper country. The latter will feature a senior day celebration. Then the regular season comes to an end at Purdue Northwest (November 5) and Northern Michigan (November 7).

In the spring, Michigan Tech finished 5-4-1 overall with a 3-1 home record and 2-3-1 record away. The Huskies scored 19 goals in 10 games and averaged 15.7 shots. The 2021-22 campaign marks the 12th season in the history of the program, with the Huskies reaching the post-season eight times in the last nine seasons.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.