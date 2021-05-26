May is National Motorcycle Awareness Month

NEGAUNN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and riders and drivers should be prepared to share the roads at any time.

The Michigan State Police say almost 50 percent of motorcycle crashes are caused by a vehicle turning left in front of a motorcyclist and wearing proper gear like helmets and reflective gear can help to reduce injuries and crashes.

“When you’re in a car and especially during the month of May, start taking that extra time and looking around you, looking in your blind spots, looking in your mirrors, and looking in front of you. Before you make those turns and those quick movements in your vehicle, take a quick look to make sure that there’s not a motorcycle sitting there,” said LT. Mark Giannunzio with the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post.

The State Police recommend motorcyclist to flash their headlight at drivers when making turns to alert them.

