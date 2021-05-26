Advertisement

May is National Motorcycle Awareness Month

The Michigan State Police say almost 50 percent of motorcycle crashes are caused by a vehicle turning left in front of a motorcyclist.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEGAUNN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and riders and drivers should be prepared to share the roads at any time.

“When you’re in a car and especially during the month of May, start taking that extra time and looking around you, looking in your blind spots, looking in your mirrors, and looking in front of you. Before you make those turns and those quick movements in your vehicle, take a quick look to make sure that there’s not a motorcycle sitting there,” said LT. Mark Giannunzio with the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post.

The State Police recommend motorcyclist to flash their headlight at drivers when making turns to alert them.

