Marquette County high schools adjust 2021 graduation plans

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In light of the eased capacity restrictions beginning June 1, many high schools are changing their graduation plans.

In 2020, graduates at Marquette Senior High School received a drive-through celebration in their honor. This year, the school will hold a traditional ceremony on the football field on June 4. Principal Jonathan Young says the governor’s announcement about changing capacity limits came just in time.

“Originally when we planned, the number was limited at 1,000,” Young explained. “As a result, we had students receiving four tickets. However, we are now allowed to open up to all guests who would like to attend.”

Although they’ll be outside, Young says guests are asked to remain as socially distanced as possible.

“Given the fact that we don’t know exactly how many people will attend, we will have some standing room only sections,” he said. “There’s also some space outside of the track where they’ll be able to enjoy it from a distance if they don’t want to be close to other individuals.”

In Ishpeming Township, Westwood High School seniors are graduating on May 27. NICE Community Schools superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says this year’s football field ceremony will look very similar to last year’s.

“We had a graduation outside last year in July, and it was very popular,” said DeAugustine. “We decided to try it again and hold the graduation outdoors. It might be something that we permanently change.”

Each graduate was given eight tickets for friends or relatives. Guests are asked to socially distance from those outside their household.

Both Westwood and Marquette Senior High schools say their senior classes have shown perseverance and resilience throughout a challenging final year.

“They’ve knocked it out of the park,” Young said. “They’ve been absolutely fantastic during this time, and they’ve shown how strong they are as students and as individuals.”

“Most of us have never experienced anything like this in our lifetimes,” said DeAugustine, “so for them to stick with it and take their academics seriously, we’re just really proud of them.

Westwood’s ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. 68 graduates will receive their diplomas. Marquette’s June 6 graduation will take place at 6:00 p.m. Approximately 200 seniors will graduate.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.