Marquette city manager retiring after almost 45 years of dedication to the city

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All good things come to an end, the saying goes, and it rings true as the City of Marquette says good bye to one of its prominent leaders.

“It’s been a good ride,” outgoing City Manager Mike Angeli said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”

After almost 45 years of dedication to Marquette, City Manager Mike Angeli, is ready to pass the torch and move on to the next phase of his life. He is retiring May 31.

“I’ve really had the pleasure of working with a lot of good and nice people in a wonderful community,” Angeli said.

Angeli started his career in July 1976 at the Marquette Police Department as a police support officer.

“I was 21 years old,” he said. “Still going to college.”

He went to the police academy later that fall, becoming a permanent officer. Later, he climbed the ranks to Police Chief in 2008 and then city manager in 2015.

Now he is ready to reap the benefits of all his hard work.

“I’ve got four grandchildren now,” Angeli said. “I have a wife that I enjoy spending time with and we have things we like to do together. We like to fly fish together.”

Angeli’s desired career path wasn’t always law enforcement.

“My father owned a grocery store in town and I worked for him for a number of years,” Angeli said. “I always kind of thought my career would be in that direction.”

But instead life took a different course, leading him to where he is today, leaving a legacy for Marquette and those under his wing.

Marquette City Police Patrol Captain, Mike Laurila, worked with Angeli for 25 years.

“Obviously he’s accomplished many goals and tasks that he set out to do,” Laurila said. “But more importantly, he cares about the city tremendously and he sincerely cares about the employees that work for him.”

Which is a testament to how Angeli decided to run the city everyday.

“I found in my experience that if you take ownership and care about something,” Angeli said. “The results are often a lot better than you would expect otherwise.”

Karen Kovacs from Milan, Michigan will become the new city manager effective June 7. Assistant city manager, Sean Hobbins, will fill in as interim City Manager in the meantime.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.