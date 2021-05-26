Keweenaw County Sheriff’s office to hold mental health panel

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Stomp Out the Stigma event.

This will focus on raising awareness of mental health.

It will include a panel of many different mental health agencies from the area including Upper Great Lakes Family Health, Dial Help, Great Lakes Recovery and Copper Country Mental Health.

“What we’re going to be discussing is what can we do to change,” said Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala. “But part of it is what are the current trends we’re seeing and what can we do to address them.”

The event will be on Thursday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Keweenaw County Courthouse in Eagle River.

All are welcome to attend.

