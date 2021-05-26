Advertisement

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s office to hold mental health panel

“Stomp out the stigma!”
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Stomp Out the Stigma event.

This will focus on raising awareness of mental health.

It will include a panel of many different mental health agencies from the area including Upper Great Lakes Family Health, Dial Help, Great Lakes Recovery and Copper Country Mental Health.

“What we’re going to be discussing is what can we do to change,” said Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala. “But part of it is what are the current trends we’re seeing and what can we do to address them.”

The event will be on Thursday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Keweenaw County Courthouse in Eagle River.

All are welcome to attend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Copper World is open for business and is glad to be Calumet strong.
Business connects with community after fire
Masking in Michigan.
Should fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in case unvaccinated people aren’t?
The agreement being finalized.
Finlandia and NMU sign academic partnership

Latest News

Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning