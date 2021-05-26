Advertisement

Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes summer tourism

The Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau is open for the summer.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Tourists and locals alike should feel free to stop in and check out information about travel destinations in the Keweenaw.

Additionally, the staff is able to provide recommendations on where to eat, or on what to do along the way.

With many trail systems, campgrounds and summer food vendors opening up for the summer, Executive Director Brad Barnett said it’s going to be one for the books.

“I’m telling you it’s going to be a really busy summer,” said Barnett. “Our analytics that we see on Keweenaw.info in addition to the amount of information requests that we’ve been getting at our visitor center are outpacing 2019, which was by all accounts a banger year for the region.”

The visitor center hours in Calumet are Monday through Friday from 9-5.

