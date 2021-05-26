Advertisement

Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee

Robin Baird and the brewery’s owner are fighting again about an unpaid electric bill.
By Alex Clark
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An ongoing landlord-tenant dispute in Ishpeming has boiled over.

The owner of the Mather Inn is accused of assaulting an employee at Cognition Brewery late Monday night. Robin Baird was arrested Tuesday and charged Wednesday with one count of felonious assault less than murder.

The employee says Baird squeezed and grabbed his neck and hit him in the face with a flashlight after she shut off a Cognition generator. Baird and the brewery’s owner are fighting again about an unpaid electric bill.

At an arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon, Marquette County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jill Simms requested that Baird have no contact with anyone employed at Cognition Brewery, citing concern for employee safety. Judge Roger Kangas agreed to grant a PR bond for Baird, with conditions.

“I’m looking at reducing your bond and letting you out but I do not want to do that if there’s gonna be any type of trouble between you and the owners of Cognition,” Judge Kangas said.

Any communication for tenant-landlord issues must be made through a third party. Her bond was set at $10,000. Baird was also arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property less than $200. That charge stems from a separate incident with Cognition in January when she allegedly destroyed a tarp. She entered a not guilty plea to that charge.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 8.

Baird has not responded to TV6′s request for comment about the charges.

Cognition remains closed indefinitely as power has been off since Thursday.

We will unfortunately continue to remain closed until further notice An official statement will be made asap. We...

Posted by Cognition Brewing Company on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

