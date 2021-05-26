Ironwood man publishes books about life as a recovering alcoholic

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past 35 years, Bob Nylund’s family and friends told him to write a book about his interesting life of overcoming alcohol addiction.

It took until the age of 93, some advice from a ‘guy in a coffee shop’, and a winter full of boredom ahead for the Ironwood native to start writing.

His first book only took him 3 weeks to write.

After reading his book, Bob’s daughter Greta encouraged him to write more. He now has 3 published books; Life of a Recovering Alcoholic...and Golfer, Reflections, and Two Lost and Found Souls.

Bob has been sober for 40 years now, and he hopes is books will encourage others who are struggling.

“Recovery is possible, no matter how bad you are.” says Nylund. “You just have to find your bottom, as I ended the book. The answer is the bottom, and I’m glad I found mine.”

Bob retired at age 91, spending most of his career as a lumber salesman. Now, he still works as a salesman…selling over 800 copies of his own books.

The books are available on Amazon for $7.95. They are also available at some small shops in Ironwood.

Bob is a huge lover of golf – in fact, he golfed 1000 holes at the age of 86. He is still golfing today.

Bob says his friends call him Ol’ Grateful Bob. He he lives by the saying “If you’re grateful for being sober, how can you pick up a drink?”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.