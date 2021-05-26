Houghton’s Erva to play football at Finlandia

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Nathan Erva (Houghton, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University football team. He is planning on majoring in Nursing.

Erva had a strong career at Houghton High School. As a senior, he was All-West PAC first team, All-U.P. first team and a U.P. All Star Game participant. In 2020, Erva helped the Gremlins qualify for the state playoffs for just the fourth time in school history and first in seven years.

Mike DuFrane - Finlandia Head Coach

“I cannot tell you how excited we are to bring in another player from our own backyard. Nathan Erva exemplifies the type of player we want to build our program with. He plays with a level of fearlessness and competitiveness that will be evident to everyone watching our games. Nathan, along with all of the other local players, will be a source of pride for everyone in the Copper Country and Finlandia Community”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.