Advertisement

Houghton’s Erva to play football at Finlandia

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Nathan Erva (Houghton, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University football team.  He is planning on majoring in Nursing.

Erva had a strong career at Houghton High School.  As a senior, he was All-West PAC first team, All-U.P. first team and a U.P. All Star Game participant.  In 2020, Erva helped the Gremlins qualify for the state playoffs for just the fourth time in school history and first in seven years.

Mike DuFrane - Finlandia Head Coach

“I cannot tell you how excited we are to bring in another player from our own backyard.  Nathan Erva exemplifies the type of player we want to build our program with.  He plays with a level of fearlessness and competitiveness that will be evident to everyone watching our games.  Nathan, along with all of the other local players, will be a source of pride for everyone in the Copper Country and Finlandia Community”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Copper World is open for business and is glad to be Calumet strong.
Business connects with community after fire
Masking in Michigan.
Should fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in case unvaccinated people aren’t?
The agreement being finalized.
Finlandia and NMU sign academic partnership

Latest News

Copper Mountain Conference announces top Track & Field athletes
Two Finlandia Baseball Players earn conference honors
Michigan Tech announces 2021 Women’s Soccer Schedule
Packers running back Aaron Jones and Head Coach Matt LaFleur talk during Tuesday's Organized...
Packers say they won’t let Rodgers situation distract them