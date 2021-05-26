Advertisement

Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself

Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as "sunshine in a tiny human body."(Source: GoFundMe)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Gray News) - Court records show a father who killed his 4-year-old son and himself in Florida sent threatening texts to the boy’s mother and put a tracking device on her car before the deaths.

The documents released Monday show 47-year-old John Michael Stacey threatening and stalking Alison Kessler in the days before shooting their 4-year-old son, Greyson Kessler, and then himself during a visitation.

Kessler had sought help from authorities, going to police and hiring a lawyer. Hours before the bodies were found late Friday, she requested an emergency pickup order from a judge, which was denied.

When officers went to the man’s home, he and his son were already dead. Police say the shootings likely occurred sometime on Thursday.

A representative for the family released a statement on their behalf.

“Greyson’s mother, Alison Kessler, did everything she could to keep her child safe from harm. We feel that the system failed us at every level, from her attorney to the police department, to the court system,” it read in part.

GoFundMe to help Kessler pay for funeral costs, lawyer costs and fees and general life expenses has raised more than $45,000.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Copper World is open for business and is glad to be Calumet strong.
Business connects with community after fire
Masking in Michigan.
Should fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in case unvaccinated people aren’t?
The agreement being finalized.
Finlandia and NMU sign academic partnership

Latest News

Chris Butcher, 18, says his worn and tattered childhood stuffed animal, Bigdog, helped him come...
Beloved stuffed animal helps teen get into Princeton
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Marquette Food Co-op purchases Marquette Baking Company
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Skandia Farmer’s Market kicks off summer season
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning
Superintendents discuss budgets and what’s next for post-pandemic learning