Finlandia and NMU sign academic partnership

A partnership that could change the future of how college students navigate education.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It started as an agreement between the two’s social work programs.

Now, on Wednesday, NMU President Fritz Erickson and Finlandia President Philip Johnson signed formal documents which allow students to start more studies at one university, and easily finish at another.

“The agreement that we signed today is really a public expression of the agreements we have,” said Johnson. “To share this collaborative effort. So it’s a way to regularize our commitments and make them public.”

The partnership creates a taskforce between the two colleges to see what program connections are possible and in demand.

“There’s a need for more social workers,” said Erickson. “Finlandia is doing great stuff, how do we create a real collaboration?”

As the two colleges continue joining forces, it makes it easier for students to reach their academic goals.

“So, Northern provides us that opportunity for our students to start at Finlandia and more seamlessly matriculate into a graduate program,” said Johnson.

Finally, the two explained that this is just the beginning and there will be much more to come.

