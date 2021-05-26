Cooler air is on the way

A cooler air mass is moving in behind a front. Temperatures will trend below normal through the end of the week. Plus, plan on breezy northwest winds to gusts in excess of 30mph at times. The weekend will warm up back to seasonal temps.

Today: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy

>Highs: 60s (temps fall to the 50s by the afternoon)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and staying cool

>Highs: Mainly 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: continued 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Near 70°

Tuesday: Scattered showers west and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 70s

