Carp Lake Township board to review recreation building bids, following Feb. 2020 roof collapse

WHITE PINE, Mich. (WLUC) - Officials are ready to rebuild a recreation center in Carp Lake Township following a February 2020 roof collapse.

The roof of the White Pine Recreation Building collapsed under ice and snow on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Back then, officials told TV6 the building was used for free hockey and ice skating in the winter months, and Fourth of July and other celebrations in the summer.

According to Carp Lake Township Clerk, Nancy Reath, a rough draft for the building has been sent to several people for review, including Township Attorney James Bucknell, Tokio Marine Insurance representative Andrew Wilcox; and U.P. Engineers and Architects.

Copies have also been posted on the township bulletin board in the Mineral River Plaza in White Pine.

Reath said the township board will meet Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m. eastern to accept a building contract for just the outside shell construction for the new recreation building. Two bids were received from Nasi Construction and Superior Steel.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held at the site of the former recreation center, weather permitting.

If weather is unfavorable, the meeting will be held at the Carp Lake Township Hall.

